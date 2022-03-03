SHE teams run on March 6

The SHE teams of Hyderabad city police would organise a Gender Equality run on March 6 at People’s Plaza on Necklace road as commemorating International Women’s Day.

The theme of the 2k and 5k run is ‘Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow’, Commissioner of Police CV Anand said. Online registrations are open for SHE TEAMS RUN, 2022 at www.ifinish.in. Participants will get a T-shirt, Finishers Medal and a breakfast kit. Registrations will be closed by 6 pm on March 5.