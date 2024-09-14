SHE Teams nabs 285 for misbehaving with women at Khairatabad Bada Ganesh

The Hyderabad police SHE Teams have apprehended 285 individuals in the last week for misbehaving with devotees visiting the Khairatabad Bada Ganesh.

Police said that these individuals were caught engaging in indecent behavior towards women in public places, and will be produced before a magistrate for further legal proceedings.

The relentless round-the-clock efforts of SHE Teams, coupled with their unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens, particularly women, have been instrumental in this successful crackdown. This initiative underscores the ongoing efforts to maintain public order and protect the community, sending a clear message that such misconduct will not be tolerated.

“The public is urged to be vigilant and report any instances of indecent behavior to the authorities immediately. By raising their voices and not tolerating improper behavior in public, citizens can play a crucial role in creating a safer environment for everyone. For assistance or to report incidents, individuals are advised to contact the SHE Teams helpline by dialing 100 or sending a WhatsApp message to 9490616555,” said an official release from the city police.

