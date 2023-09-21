She Teams nab 55 persons for ‘harassing’ women at pandals

September 21, 2023 11:13 pm | Updated 11:14 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Sleuths of SHE Teams nabbed 55 people in the last three days for allegedly stalking and harassing women at Khairatabad Ganesh pandal and surroundings.

Police said that they have deployed two special teams at the Khairatabad Ganesh pandals to curb instances of harassment of women visiting the pandals from around the State.

“The SHE Teams officials are also deployed in plain clothes at different Ganesh pandals in the city and are monitoring the acts of the stalkers before apprehending them. The 55 individuals were caught harassing and stalking women with video evidence,” said the police.

The accused were from different professions -- including auto drivers, private employees and even government employees, who were embarrassing women by touching them inappropriately, passing lewd comments and gestures.

Meanwhile, police nabbed Shyam Bihari Mahto, 28, a native of Jharkhand, who was caught stealing mobiles from the crowd in Khairatabad.

“Any complaint related to harassment or teasing may be shared with Hyderabad City Police WhatsApp number: 9490616555 and Dial 100 in case of emergency,” said the police.

