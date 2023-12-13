SHE Teams nab 117 people, including 70 minors, for harassing women  

December 13, 2023 08:02 am | Updated 08:03 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Rachakonda police SHE Teams, through decoy operations at public places in November, arrested 117 people, including 70 minors, for harassing women.

The SHE Teams were in operation at bus stands, railway stations, metro stations, schools, colleges and vegetable markets.

Apart from the decoy operations, the police received 135 complaints between November 16 and 30. According to DCP (Women Safety) T. Usha Rani, 63 complaints were of direct harassment, followed by WhatsApp calls and texts, and via social media platforms.

The police also caught 22 youths on the roads near LB Nagar, Vanasthalipuram and Malkajgiri, and five people on Metro Rail, for harassing women.

The police have also booked four such incidents under criminal charges and 68 others were counselled through voluntary organisations.

One case was booked against an electronic media person for stalking and harassing a woman employee at LB Nagar. The woman was married and with two children. However, the accused was harassing her physically and mentally for the past several years. He also threatened the woman with dire consequences.

In another case, a man in Malkajgiri was booked for stalking a minor girl who was returning from college. He followed her to the house and suddenly flashed his private parts at her and fled the scene. He was nabbed after the police retrieved CCTV footage.

According to Rachakonda police, 47 awareness programmes involving over 8,000 people were conducted in November. Workshops and sessions included topics like legislation for protection of women, emerging crimes and their rights.