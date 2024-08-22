GIFT a SubscriptionGift
She Teams holds 91 awareness programmes in Hyderabad

Published - August 22, 2024 09:28 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Hyderabad City Police She Teams, in the past week, conducted 91 awareness programmes across the city, aimed at educating people about essential safety measures and legal rights. 

A minor girl, who was being followed by an unknown person was able to contact She Teams, leading to the arrest of the offender on the spot.

She Teams issued a public advisory cautioning citizens about fake profiles, oversharing personal information and securing online accounts with strong passwords and two-factor authentication amid the rising cases of online harassment.  

To report incidents of teasing or harassment, citizens can contact the She Teams helpline by dialling 100 or drop a WhatsApp message on 9490616555. 

