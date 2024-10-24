SHE Teams celebrate 10 years of service

Telangana Police’s SHE Teams, a special initiative aimed at combating harassment against women, completed a decade of dedicated service on October 24.

Launched in 2014, the teams have played a crucial role in ensuring women’s safety in public spaces across the State.

Marking the occasion, Shikha Goel, the DG of the Women Safety Wing (WSW), expressed pride in expanding the SHE Teams’ vision to every corner of Telangana. Presently, 328 officers are working in SHE Teams in 30 police units.

“Since its formation in Hyderabad in 2014, the initiative has grown state-wide, protecting women from harassment in both public and cyber spaces. A specialised wing formed in 2018 reinforced this vision by creating a secure environment for women in urban spaces, particularly for those pursuing education and careers. The initiative’s expansion has bolstered Telangana’s image as a safe and investment-friendly destination,” said the officer.

The SHE Teams have handled 66,617 petitions and registered 6,319 FIRs over the last decade. Other significant interventions include the registration of 17,460 petty cases, counselling 15,343 individuals (both minors and adults), and letting off 16,169 minors with warnings under parental supervision.

In terms of innovations, the SHE Team application software has efficiently processed 6,157 petitions since its inception in 2021. The State’s SHE Team WhatsApp number has handled 549 complaints in 2024 alone, addressing issues ranging from mobile harassment to eve-teasing. Moreover, a QR code mechanism has been implemented across public transportation, hospitals, and metro stations, generating 424 complaints this year, including 84 from QR codes.

With new recruitments underway, the teams are expected to expand further into police sub-divisions and larger police station areas. As the teams continue to evolve, they remain committed to their core mission of preventing crimes against women and providing swift access to law enforcement.

In her statement, DG Goel emphasised that while the statistics are impressive, the true impact of the SHE Teams lies in empowering women across even the most remote areas of the State, ensuring they feel safe and supported.