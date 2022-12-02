SHE Teams book 38 cases in November 

December 02, 2022 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

In the month of November, the Hyderabad city police’s SHE Teams have received 103 petitions and 38 of them were resolved.

ADVERTISEMENT

While FIRs were lodged in 12 cases, the police booked 26 petty cases under the Hyderabad City Police Act and under IPC 290 (public nuisance). Persons in 98 complaints were warned and counselled, the police said.

In one of the cases, the police said, a male nurse trapped and blackmailed a woman in her 50s who he met for COVID-19 care.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The woman took treatment via telephone. The male nurse who used to call her for follow up, pretended to show extra care and learnt personal things about her. After she sensed that he was intruding, she avoided the calls. The nurse then started blackmailing her saying he would inform her family members and disturb their peaceful life by disclosing the personal information shared by her.

A case was registered and based on a local court judgment, he was awarded eight days imprisonment.

In another case, a woman was stalked for marriage after being offered a job.

A 26-year-old divorcee complained that she was being harassed by a person for marriage. The man offered an accountant job at the spa, and in a few months, started asking her for marriage. When the woman rejected, as he was already married and with two children, he kept following her even after quitting the job. A local court sentenced him to undergo five days imprisonment.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US