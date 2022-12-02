SHE Teams book 38 cases in November 

December 02, 2022 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - HYDERABAD

In the month of November, the Hyderabad city police’s SHE Teams have received 103 petitions and 38 of them were resolved.

While FIRs were lodged in 12 cases, the police booked 26 petty cases under the Hyderabad City Police Act and under IPC 290 (public nuisance). Persons in 98 complaints were warned and counselled, the police said.

In one of the cases, the police said, a male nurse trapped and blackmailed a woman in her 50s who he met for COVID-19 care.

The woman took treatment via telephone. The male nurse who used to call her for follow up, pretended to show extra care and learnt personal things about her. After she sensed that he was intruding, she avoided the calls. The nurse then started blackmailing her saying he would inform her family members and disturb their peaceful life by disclosing the personal information shared by her.

A case was registered and based on a local court judgment, he was awarded eight days imprisonment.

In another case, a woman was stalked for marriage after being offered a job.

A 26-year-old divorcee complained that she was being harassed by a person for marriage. The man offered an accountant job at the spa, and in a few months, started asking her for marriage. When the woman rejected, as he was already married and with two children, he kept following her even after quitting the job. A local court sentenced him to undergo five days imprisonment.