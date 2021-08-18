Telangana

SHE team police station inaugurated

Superintendent of Police A.V. Ranganath on Wednesday inaugurated the newly organised SHE team police station in Miryalaguda.

He said Telangana Police department has accorded top priority to women’s safety, and technology and innovation were being tapped to improve effective policing and to prevent crimes involving women.

On Wednesday, at the inaugural, he released quick response code leaflets of the SHE team service, for easy reporting of grievances.

Later, along with Addl. SP Narmada, he inspected records at the Miryalaguda Town-II police station. On long-pending unclaimed vehicles in the station premises, he instructed officials to send notices to registered owners and also approach the court for clearance.


