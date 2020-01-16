Shashidhar Reddy seeks action against Owaisi

Former minister and chairman of the TPCC Election Commission Coordination Committee Marri Shashidhar Reddy has demanded action against AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi for violation of code of conducting as he asked people to “demand money” from the Congress party for casting their votes.

In a memorandum submitted to the State Election Commissioner here, he also attached clippings of newspapers and videos of Mr. Owaisi’s speech at Sangareddy where he apparently asked people to seek money from the Congress party but vote for his party.

“He has also suggested that he should be given credit for the money they will receive. This is violation of the Model Code of Conduct, asking people to take bribe and treat it as his bribe,” Mr. Reddy said.

He urged State Election Commission to book a case against Mr. Owaisi and issue notice to him. “Immediate action by the SEC will send the message that it is acting impartiality and is committed to act firmly when violations take place even if the party involved is working closely with the ruling TRS party,” he said.