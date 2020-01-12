Shashidhar Reddy questions KCR’s silence on Pothireddypadu

Questioning Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao’s silence on A.P. Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy’s proposal to double the water intake from Pothireddypadu head regulator, former minister M. Shashidhar Reddy said South Telangana will lose out if the proposals were allowed.

At a press conference here, Mr. Shashidhar Reddy asked Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao to raise the issue during his proposed meeting with Mr. Jaganmohan Reddy on Monday, and assure people of Telangana that no such effort would be allowed.

He reminded that he and late Congress leader P. Janardhan Reddy had fought against their own government in 20014 when the then CM Y.S. Rajashekar Reddy proposed to increase the water withdrawal from 11,000 cusecs to 40,000 cusecs. “We objected to the proposal as Telangana’s assured water would be adversely affected.”

He wanted to know the present status of Pothireddypadu regulator and how much water has been drawn ever since it was completed. He asked what does doubling the capacity mean as Mr. Jaganmohan Reddy has recently announced doubling the intake from 40,000 cusecs to 80,000 cusecs.

He said with existing capacity of 11,000 cusecs they should have increased by 33,000 cusecs but they added additional capacity of 44,000 cusecs making the total capacity to 55,000 cusecs.

Mr. Reddy said Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao should not allow this to happen as it was a question of Telangana’s interests and he should explain his stand to the people of Telangana.

The late YSR proposed increase of water withdrawl from Pothireddypadu citing the decrease in flood flow days from 90 to 30 due to the construction of Almatti and Narayanpur dams in Karnataka.

Though no foundation stone was laid, Mr. Rajasekhar Reddy had initially sanctioned ₹ 1,250 crore and the work was carried out on a war footing, Mr. Reddy recalled.

Pothireddypadu was designed, as part of Telugu Ganga Project to divert 15 TMC ft of assured water for Chennai and also to utilise the flood water.