Shashidhar Reddy leaves Congress, praises Sonia Gandhi but targets T-Congress leadership

November 22, 2022 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - hyderabad

Alleging that the Congress leaders have colluded with the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) leaving the party in a lurch, former Minister Marri Shashidhar Reddy resigned from the party.

He announced his decision to leave the party at a press conference here and also released a letter to Sonia Gandhi whom he praised and lauded as the reason for the formation of Telangana. He expressed his inability to continue in the party as his interest was “Telangana First.” He would join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) very soon. Interestingly, the Telangana Congress expelled him from the party three days ago citing anti-party activities after he met Union Home Minister, Amit Shah in New Delhi.

Mr. Reddy evaded questions on what role he would play in the BJP, which is being accused of not fulfilling any promises made to Telangana in the A.P. Reorganisation Act. He wasn’t forthcoming on questions related to his political future in the BJP or how he would use the party platform to ‘Save’ Telangana which he referred to quite a few times. The TRS has failed the new state and my interest is to defeat the present dispensation, he argued.

Mr. Shashidhar Reddy, who is the son of late Chief Minister, Marri Chenna Reddy, recalled his father’s contribution to the Congress and how the latter had made Telangana, a recognisable word in national politics with his efforts. “I am leaving the party with a heavy heart and I explained my position to Ms. Sonia Gandhi in the letter,” he said even as he praised her and said the respect for her would continue. “I was assigned several roles at the national level thanks to her including the vice chairman of National Disaster Management Authority (NMDA).”

Attacking the Telangana Congress leaders, he said Congress had entered into match-fixing with the TRS and it was not in a position to fight on behalf of people. The party is on the decline and is fast losing confidence even among the elected legislators who are leaving the party. He said the party was losing elections from the time of Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy and that is continuing even now.

Mr. Reddy also lashed out at former Governor, E.S.L. Narasimhan, and blamed him for the ‘failing’ democratic systems in Telangana. The former Governor always worked in favour of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao without taking any action on numerous defections that are a blot to democracy, he said.

Mr. Reddy alleged that money power was playing an important role in the party and people at the top level in New Delhi, who have to control the party here, too were involved in it. He referred to the names of Congress general secretary K.C. Venugopal, AICC incharge Manickam Tagore and others too being under the influence of money.