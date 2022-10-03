Shashi Tharoor must withdraw: Chinta Mohan

(Photo available)

Former Union Minister and Congress Working Committee (CWC) special invitee Chinta Mohan wanted Shashi Tharoor to withdraw from the contest to the president post of All India Congress Committee (AICC) as Mallikarjun Kharge, a Dalit, and party senior leader, got an opportunity to get elected to the position after 50 years.

“Revolutionary changes are taking place in the Congress. General secretary Rahul Gandhi has been walking all across the nation to understand the problems of the people. Every one in the party from Kashmir to Kanyakumari is supporting the candidature of Mr. Kharge. In another two weeks, he is going to become president of the party,” said Mr. Mohan while speaking to reporters here on Monday.

“Shashi Tharoor is an invisible man and BJP is coming in his form. He came to Hyderabad yesterday and some flags have appeared, and no one knows who erected them. His seeking support from party delegates to vote for him is not proper. He was born in New York and luckily become an MP from the party. Mr Tharoor is recent entrant to the Congress party and anti-Dalit. Except one vote, total 9,000 votes will go to Mr. Kharge,” said the former minister.

Mr. Chinta Mohan also stressed the need for Congress and Communists joining hands, stating that then only the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) would come to power.