Shashi Tharoor must withdraw: Chinta Mohan

‘A Dalit community member is getting an opportunity to become AICC president’

The Hindu Bureau
October 03, 2022 20:51 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

(Photo available)

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Union Minister and Congress Working Committee (CWC) special invitee Chinta Mohan wanted Shashi Tharoor to withdraw from the contest to the president post of All India Congress Committee (AICC) as Mallikarjun Kharge, a Dalit, and party senior leader, got an opportunity to get elected to the position after 50 years.

“Revolutionary changes are taking place in the Congress. General secretary Rahul Gandhi has been walking all across the nation to understand the problems of the people. Every one in the party from Kashmir to Kanyakumari is supporting the candidature of Mr. Kharge. In another two weeks, he is going to become president of the party,” said Mr. Mohan while speaking to reporters here on Monday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Shashi Tharoor is an invisible man and BJP is coming in his form. He came to Hyderabad yesterday and some flags have appeared, and no one knows who erected them. His seeking support from party delegates to vote for him is not proper. He was born in New York and luckily become an MP from the party. Mr Tharoor is recent entrant to the Congress party and anti-Dalit. Except one vote, total 9,000 votes will go to Mr. Kharge,” said the former minister.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Mr. Chinta Mohan also stressed the need for Congress and Communists joining hands, stating that then only the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) would come to power.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app