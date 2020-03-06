Shashank Goel is new CEO

Principal Secretary Labour Shashank Goel has been appointed as new Chief Electoral Officer of Telangana.

Mr. Goel, 1990 batch IAS officer, was one of the three senior IAS officers empanelled for selection to the post of CEO and referred to the Election Commission of India to take a call. The others were Mr. Naveen Mittal and Mr. Adhar Sinha.

Mr. Goel replaces Mr. Rajat Kumar who was appointed as Principal Secretary of Irrigation a fortnight ago.