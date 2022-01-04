Sharp spike in Telangana COVID cases

HYDERABAD

04 January 2022 21:54 IST

State tally jumps to 1,052 from Monday’s 482

Telangana on Tuesday reported 1,052 fresh Coronavirus cases, over 100% jump from previous day’s tally. While 482 people were detected with COVID on Monday, the daily case load shot up by 570 cases on Tuesday, a sharp spike of 118%.

The last time over a 1,000 cases were reported was on June 26, 2021, when the second wave of COVID was on the decline.

After recording over 200 cases on multiple days in December, a gradual surge was observed from December 23 to January 2. From 317 new infections on January 1, the daily case load surged to 482 on January 3, and to 1052 on January 4.

Two more COVID patients died on Tuesday. Ten more fliers were detected with Omicron, taking the total cases of the variant to 94. Genome sequencing results of 50 more samples are awaited.

Around 84% of the 1052 new infections were from the three urban districts in the State – 659 from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 116 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 109 from Rangareddy.

From March 2, 2020 to January 4 of this year, a total of 2.98 crore samples were put through COVID test and 6,84,023 were detected with the virus. Of the total cases, 4,858 were active cases, 6,75,132 have recovered, and 4,033 people have died.