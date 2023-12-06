Sharp drop in Hyderabad’s day temperature

December 06, 2023 12:33 am | Updated 12:33 am IST - HYDERABAD

There has been a sharp dip in the day temperature in the twin cities with intermittent rain amid heavy cloud cover with the maximum coming down to 24.6 degree Celsius, five degrees below normal temperature on Tuesday.

Night temperature was recorded at 20.6 degree Celsius and no major change is expected in the day or night temperatures for Wednesday and is expected to be 25 degree Celsius and 19 degree Celsius, respectively, with light rain as per the forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

There is a heavy rain and thunderstorms warning at isolated places in Mancherial, Peddapally, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Adilabad, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagityal, Rajanna Sirsilla, Karimnagar, Peddapally, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon and Siddipet districts.

TS Development Planning Society (TSDPS) has stated in the bulletin that the highest rainfall was recorded in Aswaraopet at 13.5 cm., Malkaram 8.8 cm., Ankampalem 7.4 cm – all in Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Madhira (Khammam) - 7.3 cm., Dammapeta (Bhadradri-Kothagudem) 6.3 cm., Gangaram 5.9 cm., Nagulavancha (Khammam) 5.6 cm., Mulakalapalle 5.5 cm., Nagulapalle 5.4 cm (Bhadradri-Kothagudem), etc.

The highest rainfall in GHMC limits was in Hayatnagar, Rangareddy district.