Sharmila’s tweet thanking Rahul Gandhi indicates she is moving ‘closer’ to Congress

Amid the ongoing political speculation over YSR Congress Telangana Party (YSRTP) chief Y.S. Sharmila taking the Congress route, an interesting tweet from her indicated that she was not averse to the Congress party after distancing from it nine years ago following the death of her father Y.S. Rajashekhar Reddy.

Ms. Sharmila thanked Congress Rahul Gandhi for remembering her father YSR on his 74th birth anniversary in an affectionate tone and tenor. Mr. Rahul Gandhi earlier tweeted praying his tributes to the former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. Mr. Gandhi described him as “a visionary leader who devoted his life to the betterment of the people of Andhra Pradesh. He shall always be remembered.”

An overwhelmed Sharmila responded by sharing Mr. Gandhi’s tweet and also replying “Thank you @rahulgandhi ji for your affectionate words, reminiscing late Dr Y.S. Rajashekara Reddy on his birth anniversary. Dr YSR was a committed Congress leader who died in the service of Telugu people, believing in the bright future for this country under your leadership. His model of welfarism remains the preferred model of governance across the country even to date. Thank you Sir that Dr. YSR remains in your heart.”

This message from Ms. Sharmila comes in the wake of rumours that she is likely to join the Telangana Congress which she had not categorically denied in recent times. The speculation about her entry started when she met Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shiv Kumar after the Karnataka results were announced. She met him again immediately after he took over as the Deputy Chief Minister to congratulate him. Mr. Shiv Kumar shares a warm relationship with her through her father. And he is said to have suggested her to join her father’s party.

The Telangana Congress immediately rejected the idea, stating that she was welcome to join the party but not in Telangana. Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy is of the opinion that her entry will give a weapon to the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao to target the Congress of inducting Andhra-origin leaders and rake up Telangana sentiment like he did in the previous elections, objecting to the entry of TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu.

A section of the Congress leaders, however, argue that KCR himself has gone to Andhra Pradesh now changing his party name to Bharat Rashtra Samiti and would have no locus standi to question her entry. Further fuelling the speculation, Ms. Sharmila announced recently that she would resume her 4,000-Km padayatra and end it at Palair in Khammam district and she would contest from that constituency.

Ms. Sharmila and her brother and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy differed with the Congress and formed the YSR Congress party. She, however, launched a separate party – YSRTP stating that Telangana was her home as she was born and brought up in Hyderabad. Her husband Anil is from Hyderabad.

