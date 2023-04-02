Sharmila writes to all Opposition leaders, seeks justice for the jobless

April 02, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - HYDERABAD

YSRTP president Y.S. Sharmila wrote to all Opposition leaders to join hands to fight for the cause of the unemployed. She stressed the need to form a Joint Action Committee (JAC) in this regard.

In her letters sent on Sunday, Ms. Sharmila said that it was a historic necessity to set aside political differences and demand justice from the “insincere and insensitive government that had failed to release job notifications and fill up posts in the last nine years”.

The letters were addressed individually to TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy, TS BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, TS TDP president Kasani Gnaneshwar, TJS president M. Kodandaram, Madiga Reservation Porata Samiti president Manda Krishna Madiga, CPI(M) State secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram, CPI State secretary K. Sambasiva Rao, Jana Sena State president Shanker Goud and MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi.

“Your parties’ fight against KCR government’s attitude towards the unemployed is commendable. Added to his failures is the paper leak scam that has derailed the hopes of the youth who were waiting for the notification for years. Your fight in this direction has been crucial and we always extend our solidarity. While we do this, we also feel the time has come where we all join together and form a Joint Action Committee (JAC) to wage an intense battle against the BRS rule and ensure justice for the jobless,” she wrote.