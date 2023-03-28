ADVERTISEMENT

Sharmila urges PM to save democracy in Telangana

March 28, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Tension prevails at YSRTP office as her proposed visit to OGH is thwarted

The Hindu Bureau

YSRTP president Y.S. Sharmila being stopped by the police outside her residence while planning to visit the Osmania General Hospital for inspecting the facilities, in Hyderabad on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

YSRTP president Y.S. Sharmila has appealed to the Centre to save democracy in Telangana, alleging that it is being crushed by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Ms. Sharmila planned ‘Janata Raid,’ a sudden visit to Osmania General Hospital to know the plight of patients and the pathetic facilities, on Tuesday. However, she was stopped at the party office by the police leading to tension. At one point of time she fell down. She had a heated argument with the police over why she is being prevented from visiting the hospital.

Coming down heavily against the Chief Minister for failing to fulfill his promises to the people, Ms. Sharmila asked where were the new facilities at Osmania Hospital.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Where are the promised towers and new facilities in Osmania Hospital? Where is the promised ₹ 200 crore proposal on the improvisation and expansion of the hospital? Don’t we have the right to question the BRS government on behalf of the people?” she asked adding that the Opposition and other protesting voices are consistently targeted and muzzled while they don’t bother about the fact that patients do not receive proper treatment at these hospitals.

“We are making an appeal to the Prime Minister, Union Home Minister, and the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court to take note of the situation, and immediately intervene and initiate action,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US