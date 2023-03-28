HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sharmila urges PM to save democracy in Telangana

Tension prevails at YSRTP office as her proposed visit to OGH is thwarted

March 28, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
YSRTP president Y.S. Sharmila being stopped by the police outside her residence while planning to visit the Osmania General Hospital for inspecting the facilities, in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

YSRTP president Y.S. Sharmila being stopped by the police outside her residence while planning to visit the Osmania General Hospital for inspecting the facilities, in Hyderabad on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

YSRTP president Y.S. Sharmila has appealed to the Centre to save democracy in Telangana, alleging that it is being crushed by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Ms. Sharmila planned ‘Janata Raid,’ a sudden visit to Osmania General Hospital to know the plight of patients and the pathetic facilities, on Tuesday. However, she was stopped at the party office by the police leading to tension. At one point of time she fell down. She had a heated argument with the police over why she is being prevented from visiting the hospital.

Coming down heavily against the Chief Minister for failing to fulfill his promises to the people, Ms. Sharmila asked where were the new facilities at Osmania Hospital.

“Where are the promised towers and new facilities in Osmania Hospital? Where is the promised ₹ 200 crore proposal on the improvisation and expansion of the hospital? Don’t we have the right to question the BRS government on behalf of the people?” she asked adding that the Opposition and other protesting voices are consistently targeted and muzzled while they don’t bother about the fact that patients do not receive proper treatment at these hospitals.

“We are making an appeal to the Prime Minister, Union Home Minister, and the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court to take note of the situation, and immediately intervene and initiate action,” she said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.