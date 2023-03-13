Sharmila to walk from Jantar Mantar to Parliament on Tuesday

March 13, 2023 05:45 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - HYDERABAD

In a move that is likely to cause embarrassment to the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), the YSRTP has decided to expose the alleged corruption in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) at national level. The party president Y.S. Sharmila would hold a march from Jantar Mantar to Parliament over irregularities at New Delhi on Tuesday. She termed the KLIS biggest fiasco of Telangana and a grand failure.

“The project cost was escalated from ₹38,500 crore to ₹1.20 lakh crore. While the KLIS was intended to supply irrigation for about 18.25 lakh acres it was able to supply for only 1.5 lakh acres, an admission made by its own Minister. This shows that Kaleshwaram is the biggest flop show but filled the pockets of the company that executed it and one family,” said Ms. Sharmila while speaking to reporters at party office here on Monday.

“Tomorrow, I will walk from Jantar Mantar to the Parliament House to let the entire country realise the magnitude of the scam. The project quality was so poor that it crumbled within three years. While 2 tmcft per day could be utilised, they did not even close it with half-a- tmcft, proving that the entire ₹ 1.20 lakh crore was down the drain. Besides, the debt servicing cost and power bills are all forcing Telangana to bleed,” she said adding that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had been telling lies about the project and wondered why the third tmcft works were on when the government was unable to use the existing capacity at all.

Stating that the Central Financial institutions like NABARAD had extended loans to the project, Ms. Sharmila said that the entire nation had the right to seek answers from the government as the public money was lost. She wondered whether the project was viable at all considering the investment made so far.

“KLIS is a disaster for Telangana and we have already lodged complains with agencies from Enforcement Directorate to Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG). Even Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has accused that there was a lot of corruption in executing the project. Then why is there no action so far?” she asked and urged the MPs from other parties to join hands with her in fighting corruption in KLIS.