Y.S. Sharmila, daughter of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, will take up a day long fast at Indira Park on Thursday demanding job notifications for unemployed youth. Though Ms. Sharmila had applied for a three-day fast, the police gave her permission for only one day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. She had announced her intention to take up the protest to highlight the problem of unemployment in the State at her recent public meeting in Khammam.
Sharmila to take up fast
Special Correspondent
HYDERABAD ,
April 15, 2021 00:19 IST
