Sharmila to take up fast

Y.S. Sharmila, daughter of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, will take up a day long fast at Indira Park on Thursday demanding job notifications for unemployed youth. Though Ms. Sharmila had applied for a three-day fast, the police gave her permission for only one day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. She had announced her intention to take up the protest to highlight the problem of unemployment in the State at her recent public meeting in Khammam.