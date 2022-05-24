Sharmila to resume yatra on May 28
YSRTP president Y.S. Sharmila would resume her ‘Praja Prasthanam Padayatra’ on May 28 from Sattupally in Khammam district. Disclosing these details at a press conference here on Tuesday, party spokesperson T. Devender Reddy said that public are pouring out their problems before Ms. Sharmila during her Padayatra and they wish that ruling of YSR should be reestablished in the state.
Ms. Sharmila discontinued her padayatra for few days.
