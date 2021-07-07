Sharmila to launch party today

HYDERABAD

07 July 2021 21:33 IST

YSR Telangana Party agenda, flag to be unveiled

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy’s daughter Y.S. Sharmila will launch her YSR Telangana Party at a meeting here on Thursday to coincide with the birth anniversary of her late father.

Ms. Sharmila, her mother Vijayamma and other party leaders will arrive at Begumpet airport by a special flight from Kadapa around 1 a.m. and proceed to a convention centre, the meeting venue at Whisper Valley, in a convoy of vehicles. On the way, they will garland the statue of Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy at Panjagutta circle.

Before emplaning for Hyderabad at Kadapa airport, Ms. Sharmila and Ms. Vijayamma will offer prayers at the grave of Rajasekhara Reddy at Idupulapaya. Ms. Sharmila’s brother and AP Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy was scheduled to visit the grave in the evening. This was the first time the siblings will be visiting the grave separately on this day.

The party had made arrangements for Ms. Sharmila's convoy to go in a procession from Begumpet to the meeting venue. Ms. Sharmila will be the last speaker when she will address the gathering on arrival. She will talk about the agenda of the party and also unveil its flag and release the theme song written by poet Epuru Somanna.

Party sources said she will not be declared as the president straight away but a due procedure of electing her to the post will be followed.

Ms. Sharmila had announced her plunge into politics earlier this year and held a meeting at Khammam in April to announce the launch of the party. She later staged a hunger strike near Indira Park here highlighting the unemployment problem in the State. The police aborted the protest in the evening on day one, upon which she continued the fast at her Lotus Pond residence for one more day.

After that, she was active on Twitter to lash out at the State government for not fulfilling the ambitions of people. She also visited a few villages to interact with people on various burning issues. She had set the tone for the launch of the party by organising meetings with her supporters and asking them to meet a cross section of people to know their expectations from the new outfit .