Sharmila to launch padayatra on October 20

HYDERABAD

18 October 2021 21:44 IST

To launch yatra from from Chevella

YSR Telangana Party president Y.S. Sharmila is yet again embarking on a padayatra, this time in Telangana from Wednesday.

Ms. Sharmila chose to launch her padayatra from Chevella, the place where her father and former AP Chief Minister Y.S.Rajasekhara Reddy had launched his marathon walkathon in 2003. According to the schedule released by the YSRT Party spokesperson Tudi Devender Reddy, the party chief would undertake rigorous 400-days padayatra covering 90 Assembly segments in 14 parliamentary constituencies in Telangana spread over 400 days.

She proposes to utilise the yatra to understand the issues concerning the farmers, youth, parents, workers and enquire if the fruits of the welfare schemes were reaching them or not. Typically, the yatra would commence at 8.30 a.m. and break at 12.30 p.m. and again start at 3 p.m. and conclude at 6 p.m. daily. After the padayatra, Ms. Sharmila would interact with the local leaders, cadres, youth and others.

Advertising

Advertising

The YSRTP leader is focussing on the youth and the unemployed as she has been undertaking protest programmes in their support in the last two months across Telangana. She would be leaving for Idupulapaya on Tuesday to pay her respects at YSR memorial and then launch her padayatra from Chevella.