Sharmila to launch new party

New outfit to be formed on July 8

Sharmila, daughter of former Chief Minister of erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh late Y S Rajasekhar Reddy, vowed to form a new political party on YSR’s birth anniversary on July 8, 2021.

The name of the new political party and its agenda will be unveiled on the same day, she announced at a well-attended Sankalpa Sabha, a public meeting held in Khammam on Friday night.

Training her guns at the ruling TRS party, she charged the persons at the helm with betraying the faith of unemployed youth, farmers and aspirations of people of Telangana. The self-esteem of people of Telangana is being crushed under the feet of Doras (rulers), she alleged, adding that Telangana earned the dubious distinction of witnessing more than 6,000 farmers’ suicides, the second highest in the country.

Distressed over the failure of the TRS regime to fill up the vacant jobs, several unemployed youths committed suicide in the recent weeks, she flayed.

“We will organise a three-day hunger strike in Hyderabad from April 18 to press for immediate filling up of 1.91 lakh vacant posts,” Ms Sharmila said urging unemployed youth to desist from taking extreme decisions.

Accompanied by her mother Vijayamma and scores of admirers of YSR on the dais, she extolled YSR as a visionary leader who implemented a plethora of path-breaking welfare and development schemes during his five year stint at the helm in the old undivided Andhra Pradesh.

On this day in 2003, my father embarked on a historic padayatra from Chevella that concluded in Ichachapuram covering a distance of 1470 km, she recalled, saying the Sankalpa Sabha will herald a new change on the political horizon of Telangana, empowering masses with power to question the misrule of the TRS dispensation.

A new political party is the need of the hour as the Congress has become an "agent" in the hands of the TRS and the BJP is not in a position to raise its voice as its government at the Centre failed to set up railway coach factory in Kazipet, turmeric yard in Nizamabad district, she said, reaffirming to usher in Rajanna Rajyam (pro-poor and welfare regime) in Telangana.

Invoking "YSR's legacy', Vijayamma sought the blessings of people of Telangana to her daughter Ms Sharmila in her endeavour to serve Telangana.

YSR’s name will remain etched in the memory of Telugu people eternally owing to his landmark and path-breaking welfare initiatives, she said amid thunderous applause from the gathering.