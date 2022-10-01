Sharmila takes on ruling and opposition MLAs

:

ADVERTISEMENT

“Majority of assigned lands are being occupied by local MLA Ch. Kranthi Kiran. Being a dalit also, he is not sparing their lands. I am not telling this. His father, who was a retired teacher, made these allegations. What should I say more about him?” was a comment made by Y.S. Sharmila, during her Praja Prasthanam Pada Yatra in Andol constituency of Sangareddy district. She did not mince words how journalists and journalism were being controlled by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

It may be recalled that Mr. Kranthi Kiran was a journalist before becoming MLA.

Ms. Sharmila, who has been on the walk as part of Praja Prasthanam for the past 169 days, did not hesitate to criticise MLAs of the ruling party and opposition parties, stating that the State had lost during the eight-year rule of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and the opposition had failed to grill and check the ruling party.

ADVERTISEMENT

Actually this trend was started more from Mahabubnagar district.

The YSRTP president, betting on the image and good deeds of her father and late Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, said her late father had stood by the promises made to people like farm loan waiver at one go, fee reimbursement and execution of irrigation projects. “I am here to establish the rule of late Rajasekhara Reddy,” she said.

A day after she criticised ruling party MLA Madan Reddy, the flexi boards of Ms. Sharmila were damaged by unidentified persons at Hatnoorna in Narsapur constituency. It was suspected that it was the handy work of TRS workers though it was not yet proved.

At Sangareddy, the YSRTP president came down heavily on opposition MLA T. Jayaprakash Reddy, accusing him of being covert of TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao in the Congress and entire Gandhi Bhavan, the party headquarters of Congress, knew this. Accepting a challenge thrown by Mr. Jayaprakash Reddy, she declared that she would continue her criticism.

At Patancheru, she came down heavily on MLA G. Mahipal Reddy.

“Our leader has been questioning the MLA who is a top leader in the constituency. This has been getting good response from the public. Pubic is questioning lack of employment and bringing several issues to her notice. Based on that only she has been grilling them,” said a party source.