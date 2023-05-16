Sharmila sends affidavit draft to KCR

May 16, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - HYDERABAD

YSRTP president Y.S. Sharmila released an affidavit drafted for Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, with respect to his assurance on proper conduct of TSPSC re-examination.

Releasing the affidavit to the media here on Tuesday, Ms. Sharmila said: “Today, we send this affidavit to our Chief Minister on his name, and to be signed and released by him to people of the State, especially the youth and students who feel cheated by his government’s failures in not only generating employment, but also messing up the conducting of examinations.”

“After the poor organisation of the examination that led to the disgraceful paper leakage, this government has initiated a Special Investigation Team (SIT) enquiry. This is a probe that doesn’t catch the kingpin and other high-profile personalities involved in the crime. SIT fears even questioning the IT department whose officials are clearly responsible for the data theft. In this juncture, as an eyewash and with the elections coming closer, government is going ahead with the re-examination. People are worried that this too can be a debacle, given that the same management that had botched up earlier will conduct the examinations. The shame is that none of the board members has been questioned seriously till now, and no action has been taken against them,” said Ms. Sharmila.

ADVERTISEMENT