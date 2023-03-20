ADVERTISEMENT

Sharmila seeks succour for rain-hit farmers in Telangana

March 20, 2023 11:09 pm | Updated 11:09 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

YSR Telangana Party president Y.S. Sharmila inspecting the crops which got damaged due to recent heavy rain and hailstorm in Mominpet, in Vikarabad on Monday. ( | Photo Credit: ANI

YSRTP president Y.S. Sharmila has demanded that the Telangana government pay compensation to farmers who lost their crops due to recent unseasonal rain and hailstorm in the State, adding that the loss was to the tune of ₹1,250 crore.

Ms.Sharmila, along with party leaders, visited Amravadi Kurd village in Mominpet mandal of Vikarabad district on Monday to assess crop damage and interact with farmers.

“Every farmer had lost here due to the heavy rains and hailstorm. No officer or political leader visited them and asked them about crop loss. Across the State, the crops on about 5 lakh acres worth ₹1,200 crore were lost. Why has the government failed to come to the rescue of farmers? Why are they not considered except during election time,” asked Ms. Sharmila while speaking to reporters.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Informing that there was crop loss for the past five years — ₹960 crore in 2018-19, ₹990 crore in 2019-20, ₹500 crore in 2020-21, ₹1,000 crore in 2021-22 and ₹1,250 crore this year — Ms. Sharmila said that crop loss compensation was never paid to farmers by the government except by Ministers visiting the areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US