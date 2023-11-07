Sharmila says sacrifice of not contesting polls made for people, its not cheating

November 07, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - HYDERABAD

YSR Telangana Party chief Y. S. Sharmila has said that the decision not to contest the elections was done keeping in mind the people of the State and avoid splitting opposition votes.

“Its not cheating,” she said in a statement after scores of party leaders quit the party enmasse on Tuesday after accusing her of deceiving the YSR supporters.

“Today, as we see a chance where KCR can be ousted, it may not be our party, but another party all set to do that for the people of Telangana. Then, shall we not support the party for the sake of people who come first and foremost to us? How fair is it to enter the fray, split votes and make KCR chief minister, again?” she reasoned.

Ms. Sharmila said: “Do we afford to sustain these selfish politics as a priority above people, at this juncture? Isn’t Telangana’s progress paramount? I request my brothers and sisters who stood by my side and walked alongside me all these days, to think and mull over what is best, in the interest of the State. This is a sacrifice made for the people and can’t be termed as cheating. As the daughter of YSR, cheating is not in my blood and I don’t need to dupe or deceive anyone.”

She asserted that the party would continue to fight for the people and welfare of Telangana people. “No matter which party comes to power tomorrow, we will keep playing opposition and point out at their atrocities and failures. This politics is for people and just power or parties. Those who empathise with me, understand my concern and support the cause of Telangana are the ones who are still on my side today,” she appealed.