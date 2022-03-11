Sharmila resumes padayatra

HYDERABAD

HYDERABAD

YSR Telangana party founder Y.S. Sharmila on Friay resumed her padayatra across the State which she had suspended after 21 days in November from Kondapakagudem village near Nakrekal.

Ms. Sharmila had launched her `Praja Prashthanam’ padayatra near Chevella on October 20 but stopped it at Kondapakagudem due to election code in force for MLC elections and third wave of COVID later. She proposed to hold one public meetings in every Assembly segment on her route

Her padayatra will add to a similar resumption of programme titled `Praja Sangrama Yatra’ by BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar to coincide with Ambedkar’s Jayanthi on April 14. The Congress legislature party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka had also launched his own `People’s March’ in Madhira Assembly constituency represented by him on February 27 but suspended it due to commencement of Assembly session. He was supposed to cover 500 kms in 32 days.

The Bahujan Samaj Party State coordinator and former IPS officer R.S. Praveen Kumar was on `Bahujana Rajyadhikara Yatra’ for 300 days from Khilashapur village of Raghunathpalli mandal in Jangaon district. He launched the yatra on March 6.