Sharmila resumes Padayatra from Shankaramma tanda

February 02, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Her padayatra was attacked and vehicles damaged at the same place two months ago by alleged BRS activists

The Hindu Bureau

YSR Telangana Party chief YS Sharmila shows off new shoes asking Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to join her Praja Prasthanam Padayatra, while addressing media in Hyderabad on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ANI

YSRTP president YS Sharmila has resumed her Praja Prasthanam Padayatra from Shankaramma tanda in Narsampet constituency of Warangal district on Thursday where it was attacked and stopped allegedly by BRS activists two months ago.

“There was an attack on us by BRS leaders and our bus was burnt two months ago. I am resuming my Praja Prasthanam Padayatra from the place where it was attacked. The statue of late Chief Minister YS Rajashekhara Reddy was damaged and we were forcibly shifted to Hyderabad. I can not be intimidated by the leaders of the BRS and will continue my padayatra,” she said while addressing a gathering at Lingagiri Crossroads after offering floral tributes to the statue of Rajashekhara Reddy.

Wondering whether any of the promises made by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao were fulfilled totally, she has promised to stay with the people and fight against the government.

