Sharmila requests NCW to take action against BRS Ministers and MLAs

March 15, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST

YSRTP president Y.S. Sharmila called upon National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma and lodged a complaint against BRS leaders who, she said, had earlier targeted her with vulgar and abusive language, besides threatening her and even attempting to kill her.

“BRS leaders, including their top rung, don’t have respect for women. They have been repeatedly targeting me for exposing their misdeeds in public and drawing huge responses among the masses. The BRS Ministers and several other MLAs used foul language, called me names, vowed to kill, and crush us. Even Minister K.T. Rama Rao made fun of women who perform vratas,” she said in a memorandum submitted to Ms. Rekha Sharma.

“From eunuchs to Sikhandis, the choicest words were hurled against me. Today we are here to submit the memorandum and video evidence to seek action against these leaders. The chairperson has responded positively and has assured to take action against those BRS Ministers and MLAs,” Ms. Sharmila informed the media after meeting the chairperson of NCW.

