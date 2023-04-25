Sharmila released on conditional bail 

April 25, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - HYDERABAD

YSR Telangana Party president Y.S. Sharmila, who was arrested by the Banjara Hills police on Monday and later remanded to 14-days’ judicial custody by Nampally court, was released from Chanchalguda jail on conditional bail on Tuesday.

Granting her bail, the court asked her to submit two sureties of ₹30,000 each and get permission in case of foreign travel.

Ms. Sharmila was booked on various charges of assault on police officers who were near her residence to restrain her from going to the office of the Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is probing the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) question paper leak case.

As seen on visuals, the party president was seen pushing away police personnel, slapping a female constable and forcing her driver to move the SUV despite the police obstructing the way. A constable reportedly suffered a ligament injury in the melee.

Ms. Sharmila addressed the media after her release on Tuesday. She said, “All I wanted was to go to the SIT office to submit my representation on the TSPSC question paper leak case.”

“The police personnel, only two of them female constables, manhandled me. They selectively disclosed visuals that show my reaction towards them, but not how they behaved with me. My action was only in self defence,” she claimed.

Ms. Sharmila also said that the BRS government was “throttling the voice of the Opposition for questioning its failures, and the police was acting at its behest”.

“Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao insulted the late Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy’s wife (Vijayalakshmi), and put me (his daughter) into jail. He will face more,” she vowed.

Ms. Sharmila said that her fight through Telangana Students’ Action for Vacancies & Employment (T-SAVE) will continue. And as scheduled, the day-long hunger strike at Indira Park Dharna Chowk will be held on Wednesday.