Sharmila proposes joint political platform ‘T-SAVE’

YSR Telangana Party president Y.S. Sharmila proposed the formation of a joint political platform — Telangana Students Action for Vacancies & Employment (T-SAVE) led by Prof. M. Kodandaram to fight for the rights of youth and unemployed.

She made this proposal during a press conference here on Monday, stating that this was the time to fight against the State government and stand by the unemployed and youth. She has appealed to all political parties to attend a meeting on April 10 to discuss the action plan.

“It is extremely sad to take stock of the hopelessness among the unemployed of the State who have been deceived and taken for a ride by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. Much against the Biswal Committee report that recommended filling up of 1.91 lakh vacancies, the government has released notification for 33,000 jobs and conducted exams for only 8,000 posts. Thanks to the TSPSC leakage scam, even the fate of those lies hanging in balance,” said Mr. Sharmila

“The posts were on sale and the Chief Minister ritually called for an SIT inquiry in the leakage scam. We all know that the SIT wouldn’t go anywhere and it would be a stalemate. KCR wouldn’t ensure justice, nor will he let others fight,” added Ms. Sharmila.

“We all have been fighting in our own right, but to tame this government, we need to come together, set aside political differences and have an All-Party Action Committee (APAC). This will guide and drive T-SAVE, the joint platform for action that I am proposing today,” she said adding that Prof. M. Kodandaram of Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS) could lead it.

