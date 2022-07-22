Sharmila prevented from visiting Kaleshwaram

‘Chief Minister cheated people of Telangana in the name of the project’

YSRTP president YS Sharmila having a heated argument with police at Mahadevpur on Friday after she was prevented from visiting Lakshmi Pumphouse. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

YSRTP president Y.S. Sharmila charged Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao of cheating the people of the State in the name of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP). She questioned the logic in preventing leaders of Opposition parties from visiting the project.

Ms. Sharmila reached Mahadevpur to visit Lakshmi pump house of Kaleshwaram on Friday but she was prevented by the police. She tried to cross the check post and later staged a protest by sitting on the road.

“Kaleshwaram project collapsing in the floods stands testimony to poor quality works taken up under the leadership of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. When Devadula, constructed under stewardship of late Chief Minister YS Rajashekhar Reddy about 18 years ago, could withstand the floods of greater intensity, why not Kaleshwaram? Where are the lapses?” asked Ms. Sharmila while speaking reporters.

Pointing out that 80 % of irrigation projects were entrusted to one company, including Palamuru-Rangareddy and Mission Bhagiratha, the YSRTP president wanted to know why know action was not initiated against the company that was entrusted with the works.