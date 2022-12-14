Sharmila plans to resume her padayatra after Sankranti

December 14, 2022 06:58 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

YSRTP president Y.S. Sharmila said that she would resume her padayatra, which was stopped by the police, after Sankranti. The padayatra is being taken up after the harvest festival as she was instructed to take rest for three weeks by doctors due to some health issues as a result of the protest she held for two days.

The police stopped Ms. Sharmila’s padayatra at Narsampet in Warangal district stating law and order problem as the reason. Disclosing these details at a press conference here at the party office on Wednesday, Ms. Sharmila said that BRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has targeted her and is using the police to prevent her from continuing her padayatra. She said that they were forced to lodge a complaint against the police in the court as they were obstructing her activities flouting rules and regulations.

“The High Court has given consent for the padayatra but police are not allowing me even to go to the court. I was not in house arrest and not issued any notices. We had shown patience feeling that there was pressure on the police. But they are going beyond limits. Why there was curfew at our party office?” she asked, saying the police arrested her when the BRS activists were the real culprits who created trouble.

Stating that about 8,000 farmers had committed suicide in the last eight years, she asked how this could be a farmers’ government.