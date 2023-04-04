Sharmila meets leaders of TJS, CPI, CPI(M)

April 04, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - HYDERABAD

In a move that may lead to formal alliance of opposition parties in near future over various issues to take up, YSRTP president Y.S. Sharmila on Tuesday visited offices of Telangana Jana Samithi (TJS), CPI and CPI(M), and met top leaders, urging them to join hands to fight for the unemployed. She claimed that all of them responded positively and promised to take a decision after discussing the issue in the party.

In the morning she visited TJS office and interacted with its president M. Kodandaram. She held discussions with him on the proposed T- Save, a platform to fight for the unemployed and requested him to take the lead. She said that it was the time for all parties to join hands as Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao had been suppressing the voices of political parties.

Admitting that there was need to fight on behalf of the unemployed, Prof. Kodandaram said that they would take a decision after discussing in the party.

Later, Ms. Sharmila met CPI (M) State secretary Tammineni Veerabhadram and CPI state secretary K Sambashiva Rao at their party offices. while welcoming her move to fight for the unemployed, both Left leaders expressed apprehensions over ‘YSRTP working as B team for BJP’ and it was not possible to join hands if BJP was there in the common political platform T- Save. Clarifying to Left leaders that she was never a B team for BJP, Ms. Sharmila said that she had been fighting against the BJP also which had cheated unemployed by not offering the promised 2 crore jobs.

Stating that she would respect their opinion of ‘keeping BJP at a distance,’ the YSRTP president appealed to them to work jointly on fighting for the cause of the unemployed.