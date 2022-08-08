Telangana

Sharmila meets Governor, complains of corruption in Kaleswaram project

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD August 08, 2022 19:38 IST
Updated: August 08, 2022 19:38 IST

In a move to bring pressure on the State government regarding submergence of irrigation projects including Kaleshwaram in the recent floods, YSRTP president Y.S. Sharmila met Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at Raj Bhavan on Monday and submitted a memorandum urging CBI inquiry and audit on the alleged corruption in irrigation projects in the State including Kaleshwaram. She has submitted a file to the Governor in this regard and explained the issue.

Later speaking to reporters, Ms. Sharimla said that the Governor had promised to look into the issue.

“Why was Kaleshwaram project inundated by floods? Who is responsible for that? Why no action was taken against the construction agency? Why were parties like BJP and Congress silent?” asked Ms. Sharmila.

Alleging that Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy could not raise his voice against Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao as the case of ‘note for vote’ is hanging on his head and he may be sent to jail any time, she wanted to know why the BJP Government at the Centre failed to take action when its Ministers were repeatedly alleging that Keleshwaram became an ATM for the Chief Minister. She said that irrigation was supplied only for 55,000 acres whereas the promise was for 45 lakh acres.

Ms. Sharmila promised that the YSRTP would stand with people in their fight against the government.

