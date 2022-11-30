Sharmila is BJP’s covert, says Kavitha

November 30, 2022 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leaders came down heavily against YSRTP president Y.S. Sharmila, accusing her entire family as being against Telangana. They have also recalled her comments in the past, stating that it reflects her attitude towards Telangana.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Ms. Sharmila, you are a covert of BJP. Our people are clever enough to distinguish between milk and water. Till yesterday you have voted at Pulivendula and now changed your route to Telangana. I am not a political tourist and not entered after power came to us. I am born in the agitation and daughter of the soil,” said Ms. Kavitha taking on Ms. Sharmila on Twitter.

“Separate Tealangana State was formed with the fast-unto-death taken up TRS party president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. Ms. Sharmila, hailing from Andhra region, has been speaking nonsense against Ministers, MPs and MLAs. Late Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy said at Nandyal, during election campaign, that one has to take visa to enter Telangana. Even Ms. Sharmila said that people from Andhra Pradesh have to live like in Pakistan in Hyderabad,” said Government Whips Balka Suman, M.S. Prabhakar and MLA N. Bhagat while speaking to reporters at TRSLP office here on Wednesday. They have also recalled how the present Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, then Lok Sabha member, exhibited placards against Telangana in Parliament.

“The people are angry against the family of Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy and they are expressing it. The language used by Ms. Sharmila against the TRS leaders is most objectionable. We are not responsible if something goes wrong because of the language used by the YSRTP president,” they said.

Referring to the statement made by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan condemning the attack on Ms. Sharmila, the TRS leaders wanted to know why she was silent when there was an attack on the house of MLC K. Kavitha.

In a separate press conference, Whip G. Sunitha and MP M. Kavitha said that the comments made by Ms. Sharmila were most objectionable, accusing her of carrying anti-Telangana feelings. Wondering why the YRSTP president was silent on issues like unfilled promises made during division of the State, they have predicted that she would get lesser votes than Praja Shanti party president K.A. Paul.

ADVERTISEMENT