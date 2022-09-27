Sharmila is a BJP ‘covert’; Jagga Reddy

He asks her to be decent in public life

Sangareddy MLA T. Jayaprakash Reddy has termed YSRTP president Y.S. Sharmila as a ‘covert’ of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that she lacks the decency of her father. Y.S. Rajashekhar Reddy, with whom he shared a healthy relationship.

Reacting to some comments made on him by Ms. Sharmila during her padayatra to Sangareddy district, he said at a press conference here that she should pick up some traits of his father who never ill-treated his political opponents and was compassionate towards his enemies as well.

Mr. Reddy took objection to Ms. Sharmila describing him as a ‘political streetwalker’ and warned that he too could make such absurd comments but was sparing her as she was a lady and the daughter of YSR. “But if she repeats her comments, I will be forced to repay in the same way.”

The Congress MLA also asked Sharmila’s mother, Y.S. Vijayamma, to chide her daughter for such behaviour and said Telangana was the not place to settle scores for their family issues. “If she has any problem with her brother Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, she should settle it in Andhra Pradesh rather than ending up as a covert for the BJP here,” he said.

Mr. Jayaprakash Reddy said Telangana would see a fight between Congress and the TRS in the next elections and BJP was nowhere in the picture. Entry of Y.S. Sharmila was a ploy of the BJP but their plans would not succeed, he said.

Aarogyasri

Mr. Reddy advised Chief Minister, K. Chandrashekhar Rao to focus on saving people’s lives by implementing the Aarogyasri scheme with sincerity. The government was not even releasing ₹30,000 for ₹10 lakh bill, he alleged and wondered whether the Chief Minister was aware of such a scenario.

He said the Chief Minister was not giving appointments to the Oopposition leaders to discuss people’s issues and even letters were not getting any response. The intelligence chief should brief the Chief Minister on the problems of the people rather than witch-hunting the political opponents, he added.