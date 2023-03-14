Sharmila holds dharna at Jantar Mantar to highlight corruption in Kaleshwaram project, arrested

March 14, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - HYDERABAD

YSRTP president Y.S. Sharmila was arrested by the police at New Delhi on Tuesday when she staged a dharna at Jantar Mantar and proceeded towards Parliament House.

Demanding that the Union government take action against alleged corruption in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme Project (KLIP), Ms. Sharmila staged dharna at Jantar Mantar, which she had announced on Monday.

Speaking to media at Jantar Mantar, the YSRTP president alleged that massive corruption had taken place in the execution of KLIP and this was bigger than 2G and Coal scam that took place in the past. “About ₹1.2 lakh crore was spent on the project and majority of that has changed hands as bribe. Irrigation was supplied for only 1.5 lakh acres while the claim is that the project can irrigate 18.25 lakh acres. Out of the total expenditure, Power Grid Corporation of India has extended ₹38,000 crore, Rural Electrification Corporation ₹30,000 crore, PNB ₹11,000 crore and other organisations like NABARD have extended the remaining to the tune of ₹1 lakh crore. Now the entire amount gone down the drain,” said Ms. Sharmila while speaking to reporters before her arrest and demanded the that Union government take action against those responsible for corruption.

Elaborating on the financial irregularities in the execution of the major lift irrigation project she wondered why ₹7,000 crore was paid for the pumps that were purchased at a cost of ₹1,600 crore.