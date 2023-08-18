Sharmila holds day-long protest

August 18, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST

YSRTP president Y.S. Sharmila held a day-long protest at party office from the morning as police had not allowed her to visit Teegul village in Gajwel constituency limits to meet some dalits who demanded sanctioning of Dalit Bandhu scheme. She was kept under house arrest.

Some dalits had held protest a few days ago at Teegul village and even burnt the effigy of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao demanding that they get the Dalit Bandhu scheme. In a written representation to Ms. Sharmila, they had invited her to visit the village and question the government in this regard.

Ms. Sharmila had announced on Thursday that she would visit the village on Friday. From morning, a large number of police personnel arrived there and prevented her from leaving for Gajwel. The police did not allow her to go out despite heated arguments. Protesting against the police action in a novel way, she offered ‘aarathi’ to the police for not allowing her to visit Teegul.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Dalits of Gajwel constituency invited me to visit their village accusing that Dalit Bandhu was not allotted to them. Was it right to arrest when we planned to visit the constituency?” she asked while speaking to reporters. She demanded that Dalit Bandhu be implemented for all the eligible without fail.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.