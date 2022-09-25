Sharmila hits out at Revanth, Jagga

She says she’s an arrow released by late YSR, not BJP or TRS

YSR Telangana Party president Y.S. Sharmila has come down heavily against TPCC president Revanth Reddy and Congress MLA from Sangareddy T. Jayaprakash Reddy alias Jagga Reddy.

Speaking during her padayatra passing through Sangareddy district on Sunday, she said that Mr. Revanth Reddy had been speaking utter lies by claiming that he had gone to jail by fighting for Dalits, whereas the fact was that she was put behind bars in the cash-for-vote scandal. She alleged that he had committed a crime and that was why forced to go to jail.

Reacting to Mr. Jagga Reddy’s statement as to what was the need for Ms. Sharmila to float a party in Telangana, she said that he had no moral right to question her as he had changed parties like seasons by starting with BJP, shifting to TRS, then to Congress, to BJP and now again back in Congress.

She said that she was not an arrow released by either BJP or TRS but an arrow set off by the late Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, who, she said, had developed Telangana like no other leader did in the past. She stated that Sangareddy district would have got water for irrigating 5 lakh acres had the Pranahita-Chevella project been implemented in its original form.