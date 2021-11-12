Sharmila to stage dharna today

Demanding that the government procure paddy from farmers and extend support to them, YSRTP president Y.S. Sharmila will hold ‘Rytu Vedana’ dharna at Indira Park on Saturday. This will be followed by a 48-hour dharna at Lotus Pond. According to a release here on Friday, though the party has applied for permission to hold dharna for 72 hours at Indira Park, police officials rejected it. Hence dharna is being held for one day at Indira Park dharna chowk followed by two days at Lotus Pond.
