Telangana

Sharmila demands action against ‘corruption in Kaleshwaram’

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD August 03, 2022 19:06 IST
Updated: August 03, 2022 19:07 IST

YSRTP president Y.S. Sharmila has demanded action against those responsible for the “submergence of Kaleshwaram project and corruption in the construction”.

Ms. Sharmila protested before Jala Soudha here on Wednesday and later presented a memorandum to Engineer in Chief C. Muralidhar Rao.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“Contractors executed works without quality check and proper design. Even the protection wall was not constructed properly. Even one acre was not irrigated properly after spending about ₹1 lakh crore,” she said in the memorandum.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has claimed that Kaleshwaram is an engineering marvel. If so why did it inundate? Who constructed the project? Who all are responsible for its inundation? How can the Chief Minister face the people who claimed that he had invested his blood and brain?” asked the YSRTP president.

Alleging that Pranahita and Chevella were removed from the site of the proposed project of late Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy in the name of redesign, Ms. Sharmila said that the project cost was increased from ₹33,000 crore to ₹1. 7 lakh crore only to get commissions.

Stating that construction of all the irrigation projects were entrusted to one particular infrastructure company, the YSRTP president wondered whether there was no other contractor available for the construction.

Later, she said that she would meet Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan in two days and present another memorandum in this regard.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...