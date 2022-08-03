Sharmila demands action against ‘corruption in Kaleshwaram’

August 03, 2022 19:06 IST

YSRTP president meets EnC of the project

YSRTP president Y.S. Sharmila has demanded action against those responsible for the “submergence of Kaleshwaram project and corruption in the construction”.

Ms. Sharmila protested before Jala Soudha here on Wednesday and later presented a memorandum to Engineer in Chief C. Muralidhar Rao.

“Contractors executed works without quality check and proper design. Even the protection wall was not constructed properly. Even one acre was not irrigated properly after spending about ₹1 lakh crore,” she said in the memorandum.

“Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has claimed that Kaleshwaram is an engineering marvel. If so why did it inundate? Who constructed the project? Who all are responsible for its inundation? How can the Chief Minister face the people who claimed that he had invested his blood and brain?” asked the YSRTP president.

Alleging that Pranahita and Chevella were removed from the site of the proposed project of late Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy in the name of redesign, Ms. Sharmila said that the project cost was increased from ₹33,000 crore to ₹1. 7 lakh crore only to get commissions.

Stating that construction of all the irrigation projects were entrusted to one particular infrastructure company, the YSRTP president wondered whether there was no other contractor available for the construction.

Later, she said that she would meet Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan in two days and present another memorandum in this regard.