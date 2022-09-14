Sharmila commences ‘Palamuru- Neella Poru’ deekasha

YSRTP president Sharmila holding deeksha at Mahabubnagar on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

YSRTP president Y.S. Sharmila has demanded that the government complete Palamuru–Ranga Reddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS) without any delay.

As part of bringing pressure on the government to complete the PRLIS, Ms Sharmila has commenced 24- hour ‘Palamuru – Neella Poru’ deekash at Mahabubnagar TTD Kalyana Mandapam on Wednesday.

“The erstwhile Medak district is famous for migration of people. During his tenure, late Chief Minister Y.S. Rajashekhara Reddy extended irrigation through Nettempadu and Koilsagar projects. Kalwakurthy, Bhima and Nettempadu were completed during his tenure. After that irrigation was not extended even to a single acre. Though 90 per cent of irrigation works were completed by Rajasekhara Reddy remaining were not completed by Telangana Government to avoid credit to him,” commented Ms. Sharmila.

She demanded that MLAs from the district explain how they had accumulated huge assets.