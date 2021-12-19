Sharmila blames KCR for farm suicides

YSRTP president Y.S. Sharmila consoling the family a farmer at Kanchanapally village of Kowdipally mandal in Medak district.

HYDERABAD

19 December 2021 23:40 IST

YSRTP president begins ‘Rythu Aavedana Yatra’

YSRTP president Y.S. Sharmila alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is responsible for suicides by scores of farmers across the State.

Beginning her Rythu Aavedana Yatra from Kanchanpally village in Kowdipally mandal of Medak district on Sunday by consoling the families of Mahesh, Gundla Srikanth and Bondla Shekulu at Lingampally, she said that these suicides are murders committed by the State government.

“Mr. Rao is confusing farmers by shifting his stance on a regular basis. He suggested farmers to go for fine variety paddy. Then he said not to cultivate paddy at all. He says that paddy till the last grain will be procured then again he said that procurement centres will not be opened. How many times will he change his stance?” asked Mr. Sharmila wondering why the Kaleswaram project was constructed with about ₹1 lakh crore by getting loans and what was the purpose of it.

Advertising

Advertising

Stating that several farmers have been committing suicides because of the lopsided policies of government, the YSRTP president asked how the Chief Minister can sign an agreement with the Centre that paddy will not be cultivated in the State.

“If not paddy, what will the farmers cultivate? Who will buy those alternative crops? Is there any arrangement for that?” she asked adding that more than 200 farmers had committed suicide in the last 70 days, and went on to question the government as to who is responsible for it.

‘Pay ex gratia’

She demanded a payment of ₹25 lakh ex gratia to the families of farmers who committed suicide.

Ms. Sharmila said that farmers have a right to cultivate paddy as it has minimum support price (MSP) and it is the responsibility of the government to procure them. She promised to address the problems of farmers once her party comes to power in State.