Sharmila arrested, gets conditional bail after day-long drama

November 29, 2022 03:11 pm | Updated November 30, 2022 01:25 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hyderabad City Police on November 29 arrested YSR Telangana Party chief Y.S. Sharmila Reddy on various charges, including theft, criminal intimidation and public nuisance, and later in the evening produced her before a magistrate.

After a late-evening hearing, the XIV Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate at Nampally granted her a conditional bail on personal bond.

Ms. Sharmila was at the centre of a high drama during the day after she gave a call for laying a siege to the Pragati Bhavan, Chief Minister’s camp office at Punjagutta, in protest against the violent developments during her padayatra in Warangal on Monday. Her SUV was vandalised and the caravan she has been using for the padayatras was set on fire by TRS activists in Warangal (Rural) district, reportedly over her remarks against local legislator Peddi Sudarshan Reddy.

While several of the YSRTP supporters who assembled for the gherao were detained by the police force outside the Pragati Bhavan here, Ms. Sharmila who was on the way driving the same vandalised SUV and tailed by the damaged caravan, was obstructed by the police on the Somajiguda road.

According to the Punjagutta police’s FIR, Ms. Sharmila drove her vehicle in a rash and negligent manner, snatched the cellphone of a woman police officer who was recording the scene, abused her in unparliamentary language and obstructed her from performing her duty. There was also a huge traffic jam, the FIR read.

The police obstructed her movement asked her to get down from the vehicle. However, a firm Ms. Sharmila remained seated at the wheel and locked herself in the SUV from the inside.

After several attempts and talks through the window, the police pressed a traffic crane, tied and pulled the SUV with her inside all the way till SR Nagar police station, about four kilometres away.

High tension prevailed at the police station too as several activists gathered to protest the police action. The personnel resorted to mild lathi charge to disperse the crowds.

‘Jagan may visit her’

Following the tense developments, Ms. Sharmila’s husband M. Anil Kumar rushed to the police station. “The police said she obstructed and assaulted an officer, and they will arrest her. She is a woman, fighting for the good. As a brother, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy (Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister) might visit her,” he told the media.

Y.S. Vijayalakshmi, Ms. Sharmila’s mother and YSRTPs chairperson, was prevented by the police from going to the police station. After a severe disagreement with the police, she began a hunger strike at the house.

Along with the YRTP leader, those arrested were Induja Reddy, Sudha Rani, Musharaff, Basha, Sanjeev and Rinu. All of the accused persons were booked under IPC S. 143 (unlawful assembly), 341 (wrongful restraint), 290 (public nuisance), 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (act intended to insult modesty of a woman), 336 (rash and negligent act to endanger human life), 353 (assault to deter public servant from discharge of duty), 382 r/w 149 (theft).