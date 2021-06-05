Sharmila appoints party spokespersons

HYDERABAD

05 June 2021 22:12 IST

Files application with EC for YSR Telangana party

A day after a formal application was made to the Election Commission of India for registration of YSR Telangana Party, former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy’s daughter Sharmila has appointed nine official spokespersons to her proposed party.

They included Konda Raghava Reddy, who was the former president of Telangana unit of YSR Congress party headed by Ms. Sharmila’s brother and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy. The other members of the panel are Tudi Devender Reddy, Indira Sobhan, Pitta Ram Reddy, Epuri Somanna, Syed Mujeeb Ahmed, Matin Mujahid, Bhumi Reddy and Biswa Ravinder.

The application for registration of the party was made by Vaduka Rajagopal as president and Ch. Sudheer Kumar as general secretary.

Advertising

Advertising

Ms. Sharmila was scheduled to announce her party on July 8, as declared by her at a public meeting that she organised in Khammam town on April 9. She will also unveil the party flag on that day, according to sources.